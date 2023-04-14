ADVERTISEMENT

Goa govt accords state-level status to Ambedkar Jayanti function

April 14, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pays tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on 132nd Ambedkar Jayanti. Photo: Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant

The Goa government on April 14 decided to accord state-level status to a function organized annually to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and has acquired land for a building dedicated to the chief architect of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement at a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar here.

Mr. Sawant said at present the function is held in association with the state social welfare department and like-minded organizations.

“I hereby announce that the function of Ambedkar Jayanti will be accorded state-level status from next year onwards,” he said.

The CM said the state government had finalized a piece of land to construct Ambedkar Bhavan near Panaji, but its acquisition was stalled due to technical reasons.

However, the government has acquired another plot at Housing Board in Porvorim where Ambedkar Bhavan will come up, Mr. Sawant said.

“The foundation stone for Ambedkar Bhavan would be laid soon,” he added.

