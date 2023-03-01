Goa Governor to sponsor books of first-time writers  

March 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - PUNE

In a boost to local literary production, Goa’s Raj Bhavan has introduced a book-sponsorship scheme aimed at promoting young writers from the coastal State who are eager to get their first literary works published.

Titled ‘Navi Pahal’, the scheme is open for books written not just in Konkani — the local language — but also in Marathi, Sanskrit and Hindi, according to a press statement issued by the Governor’s residence last week.

According to sources, the scheme, said to be the brainchild of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, is to help talented local writers by getting their first books published, with Raj Bhavan bearing all printing expenses.

A committee formed by the Raj Bhavan will select the books of the 60 best writers under this scheme. It envisages publishing 25 books in Konkani, 25 in Marathi and 10 books in Hindi and Sanskrit.

The note added the caveat that the book should not contain any content against the nation, national policies, national leaders or hurt the sentiments of any religion, caste or creed.

Mr. Pillai, while on a visit to Sattari district last month, had first announced that the Raj Bhavan would sponsor the publication of 25 books in Konkani.

The published books can be in the categories of either fiction or non-fiction (biography, autobiography) and also include poetry, anthology and travel literature.

The Governor’s efforts to bolster the prospects of local literature and help Goan literary talents has been lauded by the Goan literary community as well as political leaders across the spectrum, including the Opposition Congress.