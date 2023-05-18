ADVERTISEMENT

Goa government to promote spiritual tourism: Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte

May 18, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - New Delhi

Goa is expecting a footfall of tourists even during monsoon thanks to the promotion of the brand Goa in countries like the UAE

PTI

South Goa: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte inaugurates Spirit of Goa festival at Colva beach in South Goa, Friday, April 21, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_21_2023_000392A)

The Goa government will promote spiritual tourism in the coastal State by signing agreements with other states, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Wednesday.

“Destinations like Amritsar and Guwahati have been opened up with the starting of operations at Manohar International Airport at Mopa. Flights are also starting from Dehradun (Uttarakhand) which will open the opportunities for spiritual tourism in the coastal state,” Mr. Khaunte told reporters.

He said the State government wants to promote temples in Goa amongst tourists.

“The promotion of state tourism is part of PM’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative,” he added.

He said Goa is expecting a footfall of tourists even during monsoon thanks to the promotion of the brand Goa in countries like the UAE.

“Goa is a holiday destination throughout the year. There is nothing called the end of tourist season in the state,” the minister said.

