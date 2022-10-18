Goa government to come up with mobile app for taxi operators

The mobile application will be a common platform for the entire taxi industry in Goa

PTI Panaji
October 18, 2022 18:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists at Dabolim airport walk to catch public transport. File | Photo Credit: Atish Pomburrfekar

The Goa government on Tuesday said that it will come up with a mobile application, which will be a common platform for the entire taxi industry in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held meeting with State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho to discuss the issue.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr. Khaunte said all taxi associations will be taken into confidence while designing the mobile application.

“We will discuss this app with everybody before finalising the project,” the Minister said, adding that the taxi business in Goa cannot stay away from adopting technology.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue was raised during the last Legislative Assembly session, during which the government had clarified that a mobile app will be introduced to bring all taxi operators together on one platform, Mr. Khaunte said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Goa
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app