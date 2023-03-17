ADVERTISEMENT

Goa government plans to build cancer institute in State, holds talks with Tata Memorial Hospital

March 17, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Panaji

The Minister on March 17 met officials from Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Hospital in Panaji to discuss ways to set up a facility to treat cancer patients in Goa.

PTI

Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane, Health Minister of Goa. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Goa government plans to build a cancer institute in the State so that its residents won't need to travel to other places for treatment, even as it will start a dedicated cancer outpatient department at Goa Medical College from next month, said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

“With rising cancer cases in the State of Goa, we are working unabatedly to build a ‘State Cancer Institute’ so that citizens of Goa do not have to travel outside the State to seek treatment,” he tweeted after the meeting.

In another tweet, he said, “Tata Memorial Hospital provides world-class cancer treatment services and facilities. We intend to have a tripartite agreement between the Government of India, the Government of Goa and Tata Memorial Hospital, similar to the Assam model envisioned by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi.” Mr. Rane said Tata Memorial will provide all technical support in the areas of services, manpower, training and research.

“We shall be starting a pilot from 15th April 2023 where a dedicated cancer OPD will be started at GMC (Goa Medical College). I have given the necessary instructions to Dean of @GoaGmc and Health Secretary in this regard to ensure this is operational on 15th April,” he tweeted.

