Goa DGP Pranab Nanda dies of cardiac arrest

Goa’s Director General of Police Pranab Nanda died of cardiac arrest in New Delhi last night, a senior official said.

Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh confirmed Nanda’s death. He was on a Delhi visit after attending official functions in Goa on Friday.

“We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It’s shocking,” he said.

The 1988-batch IPS officer was transferred to Goa on February 25, this year by Ministry of Home Affairs.

BJP leader and former Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar tweeted, “Saddened by the news of demise of Director General of Goa Police Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS). My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti.”

