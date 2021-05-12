Tarun Tejpal case | Goa court postpones pronouncement of verdict to May 19

Mumbai

12 May 2021 11:03 IST

The ruling was delayed due to a shortage in staff

The Mapusa District and Sessions Court in Goa on Wednesday postponed the verdict in the 2013 sexual harassment case against journalist Tarun Tejpal to May 19.

Judge Kshama Joshi was to pronounce the judgment on Wednesday. However the ruling was delayed due to a shortage in staff.

Mr. Tejpal is accused of raping his colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Goa Crime Branch. Subsequently, he was granted bail on July 1, 2014 by the Supreme Court.

In February 2014, the Goa Crime Branch filed a 2846 page chargesheet against Mr. Tejpal.

On September 29, 2017, the Court framed charges under the Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376 (2)(k) (rape by person in position of control) of the Indian Penal Code against Mr Tejpal.

The trial began in September 2017 but kept getting delayed because Mr Tejpal moved the high court and the Supreme Court to challenge the charges levelled against him.

In August 2019, the apex court declined his plea and ordered that the trial to be held in-camera (not open for public) and be completed in six months.