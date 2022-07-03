Other States

Goa court grants bail to two NCP workers held from resort where rebel Sena MLAs were lodged

Rebel Shiv MLAs celebrate after announcement of Eknath Shinde’s name as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Panaji: July 03, 2022 15:23 IST
Updated: July 03, 2022 15:23 IST

A court in Goa on Sunday granted bail to two Maharashtra NCP functionaries who were held for alleged impersonation while staying in a resort where rebel MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena were put up.

Panaji Judicial first class magistrate Shahir Issani granted bail to Sonia Doohan and Shrey Kotial with a surety of ₹20,000 each and they have been directed to appear before the police for the next four days, lawyer Ritesh Rawal, representing the duo, told reporters.

The two were arrested on Saturday under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for personation and cheating, police said.

Meanwhile, another NCP functionary Dheeraj Sharma said the two had come to Goa as tourists and were being harassed by the BJP-ruled government in Goa.

