Goa Congress seeks decision on plea against MLAs

The Goa Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s ruling on powers of the Speaker hold significance for the State, where a petition seeking disqualification of 10 party MLAs who joined the BJP is pending before the Assembly Speaker since August 2019.
Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said in light of the ruling, the Assembly Speaker should decide on the party’s petition, seeking disqualification of the 10 MLAs, without any further delay.
In a path-breaking ruling on Tuesday, the SC said Parliament should “rethink” whether the Speaker of a House should continue to have powers to disqualify lawmakers as such a functionary “belongs to a particular political party“.
Parliament may seriously consider amending the Constitution to substitute Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Assemblies with a permanent Tribunal, it said.
