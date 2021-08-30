Other StatesNew Delhi 30 August 2021 21:48 IST
Goa Congress chief to continue
Updated: 30 August 2021 21:48 IST
New committees announced for poll-bound State
The Congress announced several new committees for poll-bound Goa but retained Girish Chodankar as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Digambar Kamat as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) head. While former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been made the head of the campaign committee, Ramakant Khalap has been made the head of the Manifesto Committee. Former Lok Sabha member Francisco Sardinha will be the head of the Finance Committee.
The announcement comes a day after the visit of the AICC observer to Goa, former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram.
