Other States

Goa Congress chief to continue

Girish Chodankar. File.   | Photo Credit: www.facebook.com/GirishChodankarGoa/

The Congress announced several new committees for poll-bound Goa but retained Girish Chodankar as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Digambar Kamat as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) head. While former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has been made the head of the campaign committee, Ramakant Khalap has been made the head of the Manifesto Committee. Former Lok Sabha member Francisco Sardinha will be the head of the Finance Committee.

The announcement comes a day after the visit of the AICC observer to Goa, former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 9:49:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/goa-congress-chief-to-continue/article36189573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY