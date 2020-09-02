Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Panaji

02 September 2020 12:33 IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr. Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

“I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Sawant is the fourth Chief Minister to have tested positive for the pandemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa recently recovered from the disease, while Haryana's M.L. Khattar is undergoing treatment.