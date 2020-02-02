Goa CM hails budget, Congress says FM silent on unemployment

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2020-21, terming it as “common man-centric”, while the opposition Congress slammed it saying that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was completely silent on unemployment.

The Shiv Sena also criticised the Budget saying it does not have anything specific for Goa.

“I congratulate Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for a common man centric budget, and for taking ahead Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision for a robust and vibrant India,” Mr. Sawant said in a tweet.

Talking to reporters later, the Chief Minister said the State will benefit from the budget in a “big way”.

“The Union Budget will benefit Goa in a big way in tourism, industry, fishing and other sectors. We have submitted to the Centre a draft proposal to develop hinterland tourism and will soon present this revenue-generating project before it,” he said.

Mr. Sawant said the State budget which he is set to present on February 6 in the Assembly, will be on the lines of the Union Budget.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also welcomed the budget.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Congratulations to @nsitharaman ji for an outstanding launch of #Budget2020. Also would like to thank you for allocating IRS 3000 crore for skill development. Looking forward to reach newer heights under your able leadership.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Digambar Kamat, however, said the Finance Minister neither mentioned anything about unemployment nor gave any action plan to support the proposals she made in the Budget.

The Shiv Sena said the Budget does not offer anything specific for the State.

Shiv Sena State unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said the Modi government has specifically left out Goa, as there was nothing encouraging in the Budget for the State’s tourism and mining industries.

“Moreover, the coastal State has been missing from the list of five iconic heritage sites, where the Centre plans to set up museums,” she said.