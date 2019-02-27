Goa CM discharged from hospital

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Tuesday evening discharged from Goa Medical College & Hospital (GMC), where he was being treated since Saturday for complications arising from advanced pancreatic cancer. Mr. Parrikar was admitted on Saturday following internal bleeding.

An official statement said, “Chief Minister has been discharged from GMC. His health parameters are stable. Will continue with his treatment at home.” He was taken to his private residence after his discharge.

As news of the pre-dawn attacks came in on Tuesday, a tweet by @Manoharparrikar said, “I salute the #IndianAirForce for its daring operations. It is a testimony to the IAF’s unparalleled strike capabilities. The new India under Shri. @narendramodi ji believes in its forces, & makes no compromise on terrorism & national security.”