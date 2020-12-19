Goa Church body urges CM to look into beef shortage issue

Panaji

19 December 2020 14:09 IST

In 2015, the Maharashtra government had also passed such a Bill, because of which Goa now entirely depended on Karnataka for the beef supply, CSJP director said.

The Council for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), a wing of Goa Church, has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to resolve the issue of beef shortage in the State due to stoppage of supply from neighbouring Karnataka.

The Karnataka Assembly recently passed a stringent Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Sawant on December 15, the CSJP urged that the issue be taken up with the Karnataka Chief Minister and a request not to notify the Bill be made in order to protect the livelihood of hundreds of meat traders in Goa.

Advertising

Advertising

Cow slaughter is banned in the BJP-ruled Goa, but bulls and buffaloes are allowed to be slaughtered at certified abattoirs.

CSJP director Fr. Savio Maria Fernandes said that Karnataka passed the anti-cow slaughter Bill that bans the slaughter of bulls and buffaloes in that State, and prevents their sale and transportation.

“This Bill has badly affected the meat traders in Goa, who are totally dependent on Karnataka for the supply of beef for human consumption,” Fr. Fernandes said in the memorandum.

He said, in 2015, the Maharashtra government had also passed such a Bill, because of which Goa now entirely depended on Karnataka for the beef supply.

“Since agricultural activities are not carried out on a large scale in Goa, animals needed for supply of beef are not available in the State,” he said.

“Supply of beef or live animals for slaughter blocked by both the neighbouring States has seriously affected the livelihood of hundreds of meat traders, who along with their families depend solely on this trade for their survival,” Fr. Fernandes added.

“In a multi-cultural society like India, such a ban will prove to be a challenge in upholding plurality, which is the essence of our nation,” he added.