Goa child rights body issues advisory to govt depts over cases of abandoned infants

The commission has asked the directorate of women and child development to ensure that specialised adoption agencies in Goa set up cradles to receive abandoned children

PTI Panaji
October 31, 2022 16:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation purpose only.

A child rights body in Goa on October 31 issued an advisory to various agencies of the State Government about the rise in cases of infants being abandoned at unsafe places, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued an advisory to the directorate of women and child welfare, health department and Goa police to help parents in distress to surrender their infants.

“The recent incidences of newborn abandonment in Goa, most of it in unsafe places recently, is very perturbing,” the commission stated in the advisory.

It noted that the State had recorded 11 such cases in five years (2017-2022), and four of these were registered this year alone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the cases reported this year, three abandoned infants succumbed to gory aftermaths of unsafe abandonments, ranging from dog bites to infections due to garbage, etc., the advisory stated.

"There is a need for greater prevention efforts and actions for the protection of children by all stakeholders for the future. This preparedness and actions will require close-coordinated, multi-sectoral, and collaborative efforts between all stakeholders,” it said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The commission's chairman Peter Borges said that the lack of awareness about the law on surrendering unwanted children is a major reason for the issue.

The commission has asked the directorate of women and child development to ensure that specialised adoption agencies in Goa set up cradles to receive abandoned children.

The commission has sought for awareness and sensitisation programmes for anganwadi staff, as they are aware about most cases of pregnancies, including unwanted ones.

It has also suggested to build the capacity of anganwadi staff to educate and sensitise parents and to reduce stigma surrounding abandonment, given their strong network in rural areas, the advisory stated.

For the health department, the commission has recommended that cradles and signage to cradles be put up at various places considered most appropriate to receive such children, i.e. primary health centres, hospitals (government and private), nursing homes, etc to receive unwanted newborns and put them in the child protection system for legal adoption.

The commission has also asked the Goa police not to register FIRs against any biological parents during the inquiry process in cases of abandoned or surrendered children, it was stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Goa

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app