Goa Budget Session being kept short as Opposition needed time to study financial plan: Speaker

The Budget Session will be held for four days till March 31 excluding the March 30 holiday for Ram Navami

March 27, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Panaji

PTI
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has resolved that the Monsoon Session of the Goa Assembly would be a lengthy one with a duration of 20 days. File

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has resolved that the Monsoon Session of the Goa Assembly would be a lengthy one with a duration of 20 days. File | Photo Credit: Atish Pomburfekar

The Budget Session of the Goa Assembly is kept short as per tradition and a discussion on the Budget has been postponed to the Monsoon Session as the Opposition wanted time to study the financial plan, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said on March 27, the first day of the sitting.

He said the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has resolved that the Monsoon Session of the House would be a lengthy one with a duration of 20 days.

The Budget Session will be held for four days till March 31 excluding the March 30 holiday for Ram Navami.

“The Budget Session is always held for five days [in Goa]. It has been a tradition for the last 20-30 years,” the Speaker told PTI.

Mr. Tawadkar said a discussion on the Budget could have started during the current session but the Opposition parties demanded that they want time to study the Budget.

“That is why the discussion on Budget has been postponed to the next session,” he said, adding that since there was not much business, the current session is held for four days.

He said enough time would be given to all 40 members of the House to speak.

