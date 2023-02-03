ADVERTISEMENT

Goa BJP targets AAP over ED chargesheet in alleged Delhi excise policy scam

February 03, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST - Panaji

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade asked the two AAP legislators — Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim) — to question their party-led government in Delhi on the issue.

PTI

BJP workers courting arrest during a protest march against the New Excise Policy to demand Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia dismissal from the post in Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa has questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in the alleged scam linked to the scrapped Delhi excise policy, and asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's two MLAs in the coastal state to clarify their stand on it.

In its second chargesheet filed in a special court in Delhi, the ED has claimed that a part of the alleged ₹100 crore "kickbacks" generated in the scrapped Delhi excise policy was used in the AAP campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election. However, Mr. Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that the cases filed by the agency were "fake" and aimed to "topple" governments or form them.

Elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly were held in February 2022. The BJP retained power by winning 20 seats, and formed the government with the support of two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs and three independents.

Referring to the ED chargesheet, Mr. Tanavade tweeted on Thursday, "AAP Goa MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva should come clear before the Goan public on the scam money used for winning elections generated through the Delhi Liquor Scam. Will these AAP MLAs have the guts to question their Dilli me nashe ki kejriwal sarkar?" When contacted, Mr. Viegas or Mr. Silva were not ready for their comments.

