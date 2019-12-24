Goa BJP plans mega CAA rally on Jan. 3

The Goa BJP has planned a massive rally here on January 3 to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a senior party functionary said on Tuesday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting with BJP MLAs in Panaji to discuss the anti-CAA protests, he said.

“We decided to hold a State-level mega rally in Panaji on January 3 to create awareness about the CAA,” said BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo, who was part of the meeting.

People from across the State will be gathering for the event, which will shed light on the CAA, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the right step by introducing the Act, which will provide security to minorities in countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Mr. Ticlo said.

The Opposition parties are against every good thing that the Prime Minister has done, he said.

Goans should not be concerned about the CAA, though some Opposition parties are spreading wrong information about the Act, the MLA said. Minorities in Goa and India are totally safe. They don’t have to be afraid as they are Indian citizens, he added.

The CAA promises Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The new citizenship law, passed by Parliament and approved by the President, has triggered massive protests across the country.