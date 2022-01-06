Goa BJP Government confers lifelong Cabinet status on Pratapsingh Rane

A ploy to stop Congress stalwart from contesting in the Assembly elections, say observers

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa has decided to grant “lifelong Cabinet status” on the coastal State’s senior-most legislator and sitting Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane for his services, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a tweet.

“Our government has decided to grant lifelong Cabinet status to the senior-most legislator, Shri Pratapsingh Raneji, for his great service to the State of Goa. He has held the topmost positions as the Chief Minister and Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly,” tweeted Mr. Sawant.

Remarking that Mr. Rane would always be an inspiration to the people of Goa across all strata, Mr. Sawant said he “looked forward to his continued guidance as in working towards the welfare of the people and development of the State”.

The BJP’s “charm offensive” ahead of the Assembly election is being perceived by observers as a canny move to keep the stalwart Congressman and 11-time MLA from contesting the Poriem Assembly seat (in North Goa) and sow confusion within the ranks of the battered Goa Congress which has atrophied to just two MLAs — Mr. Rane and ex-Chief Minister Digambar Kamat.

Mr. Sawant’s announcement comes days after Mr. Rane hinted at “retiring” from active politics at a function to mark the Congress’ Foundation Day last month, saying the youth must to take the party forward.

The Congress’ decision to field Mr. Rane — who has been Goa’s longest Chief Minister — came after his son, BJP leader and Goa Health Minister Viswajit Rane had said he would contest against his father and defeat him by a wide margin.

However, after the Congress’ central election committee (CEC) had approved of Mr. Rane’s candidature on December 22, the latter denied that the Congress CEC had finalised his nomination.

According to sources, the 82-year-old Mr. Rane, who has kept away from active politics for a while now, has been reluctant to contest the polls this time.

Last month, Mr. Viswajit Rane had brusquely exhorted his father to “gracefully retire” from the political arena, claiming that the octogenarian Congressman had “lost connect” with the younger voters.

He expressed confidence of winning the Poriem seat by a margin of at least 10,000 votes, claiming that his father had been “pressured” into contesting by the Congress high command.

On the lifelong Cabinet status, Mr. Viswajit Rane said: “This is a very special gesture. I thank the Chief Minister for having conferred this recognition on my father. On behalf of the people of Sattari and Usgao, I express my gratitude to him and the entire Cabinet. There is no greater way to honour his 50 years of public service as Chief Minister, Speaker, and MLA.”