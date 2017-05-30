Goa bans thin plastic bags to tackle garbage

The Goa government has decided to ban buying and selling of plastic bags below 50 microns from July, to tackle the garbage and litter menace in public places.
Talking to The Hindu after a public function in the city, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the law will be implemented starting with fine of ₹500 and then the fine will be subsequently raised to ₹5,000 depending upon the success.
He further said that the government has decided to ban the plastic bags below 50 micron in the tourist State. Simultaneously, the government will start work stations for garbage collection on highways. Goa has already banned plastic bags below 40 microns.
Mr. Parrikar said thin plastic has a tendency to cause flooding by chocking drains, and can easily travel by wind and water in flood planes, thus increasing the flooding of public places during rains.
