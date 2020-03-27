Goa authority to take over Madgaon railway station platforms to provide shelter to homeless

The Disaster Management Authority, Goa, will take over platforms of the Madgaon railway station to provide shelter to homeless people in view of the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to an order.
The order from Collector and Chairperson of South Goa District Disaster Management Authority Ajit Roy has issued a requisition under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 of the services of all platforms and station premises of Madgaon Railway Station which belongs to the Konkan Railway for shelter homes effective immediately.
The requisition has been made to the station master of the railway station.
