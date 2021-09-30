Other States

Goa Assembly Speaker Patnekar tests positive for coronavirus; hospitalised

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. File  

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar has tested positive for coronavirus, a legislature functionary said on Thursday.

"(Mr.) Patnekar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday," former MLA and Goa Legislature Forum vice president Victor Gonsalves told reporters.

As per doctors, Mr. Patnekar's condition is stable, he said.

Mr. Patnekar is the third state BJP leader to test positive for the coronavirus infection in last one week.

Earlier this week, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade and the party's general secretary (organisation) Satish Dhond had tested positive for the disease and both of them were being treated at the GMCH, located near Panaji.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 12:05:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/goa-assembly-speaker-patnekar-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-hospitalised/article36748087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY