Global warming and climate change a matter of concern for the whole world: Gehlot

March 04, 2023 02:30 am | Updated 02:30 am IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that global warming and climate change are a matter of concern for the whole world.

The world is serious about environmental protection. This has increased the importance of renewable energy sources.

Due to the investment-friendly policies of the State Government, Rajasthan is at the first place in the country in the renewable energy sector, he said.

Mr. Gehlot said that investors are coming forward to set up wind power, hybrid plants and green hydrogen projects along with solar power in the State. The State Government is committed to get the equipment required for renewable energy plants manufactured in Rajasthan itself so that along with environmental protection, employment can also be created at the local level.

Mr. Gehlot was addressing the Renewable Energy Conclave organised by RRECL, Rajasthan State Electricity Broadcasting Corporation Limited and a media house in Jaipur on Friday.

He said that Rajasthan has immense potential in the renewable energy sector. The country's largest solar park is located in Bhadla (Jodhpur). The State Government is committed to promote renewable energy sources. Rajasthan's contribution will be maximum in achieving national goals in this area.

He said that due to Rajasthan's excellent performance in renewable energy, the National Energy Conservation Award has been given in the year 2022 and RRECL has been awarded at the national level by the Ministry of Renewable Energy.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government's new solar energy and wind and hybrid energy policy 2019, RIPS-2019 and RIPS-2022, single window system, one stop shop have created an excellent environment for investment in the renewable energy sector. Customised packages are also being approved for investors to encourage renewable energy projects in the State.

He said that agreements worth ₹11 lakh crore were signed in the Invest Rajasthan Summit, of which 50% are being implemented. Most of these agreements pertain to the renewable energy sector.

A number of agreements were signed between the State Government and the investors during the conclave.

A pact signed between the State Government and Torrent Power Limited in the renewable energy sector will bring an investment of ₹37,000 crore in the State and 6,150 jobs will be created.

On the other hand, an agreement signed between Welspun New Energy Limited and the State Government in the renewable energy sector will bring an investment of ₹50,000 crore and provide employment to 2,250 people.

The Chief Minister also launched the Energy Sectoral Portal. Through this portal, all information related to energy will be available at one place. The data of 11 departments is available on the portal which has been created by the IT team of the Chief Minister's office.

Industries minister Shakuntala Rawat and Minister of State for Energy Bhanwar Singh Bhati were also present.