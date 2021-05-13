Global tenders may speed up vaccination drive in Rajasthan

State to route procurement via National Health Mission for purchase of 1 cr. doses

After the decision to float global tenders for procuring COVID-19 vaccines from foreign countries, Rajasthan expects to speed up inoculations for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The State government decided to issue an expression of interest (EOI) through the National Health Mission as a nodal agency for purchasing one crore doses.

CM tweets

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday as many as 11 States had so far floated global tenders, which would result in the procurement of vaccines at different prices for each of them.

The States were forced to purchase vaccines from international manufacturers because of the inadequate supply of vaccine shots, he said. “It would have been better if the Union government had taken out the global tender and distributed the vaccines to the States in a planned manner... We can protect ourselves against the third wave of pandemic only through complete vaccination,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

The decision to import vaccines was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, held through videoconferencing, in which a serious concern was expressed over the fast-spreading infection and the shortage of vaccine shots. The Council of Ministers also approved direct purchase of virus treatment drugs and equipment from the companies.

Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the vaccination camps at several places had to be closed because of the paucity of doses, while 20 lakh doses were urgently required for the continuation of inoculations. A proposal for relaxing the financial processes for transportation of liquid medical oxygen for the survival of affected people was also approved at the meeting.

The Council of Ministers decided that the Ministers-in-charge would visit the districts regularly to provide relief to the people.

It was informed at the meeting that a work order had been issued by the Urban Development Department to set up 105 oxygen plants in 62 urban body areas.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Satish Poonia said on Thursday the State was trying to hide its shortcomings on the front of COVID-19 management by blaming the Centre.

He said though the Centre was supplying all essential items for treatment of patients, the Congress leaders were making “false statements” and weakening people’s morale.