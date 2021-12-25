Give up VIP culture, Assam CM to BJP leaders

This culture is associated with the Congress that he quit, he said

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party to give up VIP culture, usually associated with keeping personal security officers (PSO).

He said, however, the State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita has to take a decision on party leaders forgoing this culture.

“Why are PSOs needed where there is no threat to the life of any BJP member? Who will kill us when we have not done anything wrong?” Mr. Sarma said at a programme in Guwahati on Saturday.

He said he could withdraw the PSOs attached to the BJP leaders if the State party president made a proposal. Mr. Kalita said a step would be taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister said he was associated with Congress long enough to assert keeping PSOs was a culture typical of the grand old party.

“We, the BJP workers, have to have a culture different from that of Congress and that means forgoing 30 cultures, including the VIP culture,” he said.

He also urged the BJP workers to read a speech that former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee delivered every day in 1980 and pinch themselves to know if they are different from members of other political parties.