Give time frame to fulfil election promises: Selja

Taking a dig at how the BJP and the JJP opposed each other during the Assembly elections, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Monday said now after forming the government in the State, both parties should give a time frame by which they will fulfil their poll promises.

Stressing that both parties had levelled serious allegations against each other during electioneering, the Congress leader in a statement said, “People of the State want to know the time frame by when those promises will be fulfilled and allegations investigated.”

When in the Opposition, the Jannayak Janta Party had alleged a cash-for-jobs scam and the drug menace, Ms. Selja said, adding that now people were “questioning it” for extending support to the BJP despite “opposing them tooth and nail” during electioneering.

“People are seeing this as a betrayal of faith,” she said alluding to the post-poll alliance between the two parties.

BJP promises

Attacking the BJP, the State Congress chief said the BJP had made many promises in the 2014 elections, which it “failed to fulfil” in the past five years of its rule.