Give security to Orthodox vicars at Piravom: HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the police to provide adequate protection to the vicars of the Orthodox faction to conduct religious services at St. Mary’s Syrian Church at Piravom.

The Bench also ordered the police to ensure that the parishioners of the church participate in the religious services without any obstruction from the clergymen and followers of the Jacobite faction.

The order was passed on a writ petition filed by Fr. Skaria Vattakattil, Fr. Mathew and two other vicars of the Orthodox faction, seeking police protection to enable vicars, duly appointed by the Diocesan Metropolitan, to discharge their spiritual and managerial duties in accordance with the 1934 Church Constitution.

The court observed that it did not want to give its opinion on the manner in which the police should act. They would have to handle any law and order situation, taking into account the ground reality and act within the framework of the authority in accordance with the law.

The State government earlier submitted that there would be a threat to law and order if any attempt was made by the priests appointed by the Malankara Metropolitan to enter the church to conduct services.

It said the majority of the parishioners were followers of the Jacobite faction and there would be stiff resistance from them against the Orthodox faction taking forceful control of the church.

The directive of the Supreme Court could be implemented only in a phased manner, it added.