Give financial aid to COVID-19 victims’ kin: AAP

CHANDIGARH

07 July 2021 00:40 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday urged the State government to provide financial assistance to the families of COVID-19 victims on the lines of the AAP’s Delhi government.

Mr. Cheema said AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has implemented a scheme to provide financial assistance to the family of the person who died of COVID-19. He said the family will be given ₹50,000 in cash and ₹2,500 pension per month. “Due to COVID-19 second wave, many in Punjab had lost their livelihood. Therefore, the State government should provide cash assistance.” .

Advertising

Advertising