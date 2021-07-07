Other States

Give financial aid to COVID-19 victims’ kin: AAP

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema of the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday urged the State government to provide financial assistance to the families of COVID-19 victims on the lines of the AAP’s Delhi government.

Mr. Cheema said AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has implemented a scheme to provide financial assistance to the family of the person who died of COVID-19. He said the family will be given ₹50,000 in cash and ₹2,500 pension per month. “Due to COVID-19 second wave, many in Punjab had lost their livelihood. Therefore, the State government should provide cash assistance.” .


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2021 1:40:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/give-financial-aid-to-covid-19-victims-kin-aap/article35181243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY