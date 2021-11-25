Give compensation for dead farmers: JJP leader

Memorial can win back their confidence, says Digvijay Chautala

Jannayak Janta Party general secretary Digvijay Chautala on Wednesday demanded that the Union Government must announce suitable compensation for the families of those farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws and also construct a memorial for them.

Party foundation day

Mr. Chautala was in Gurugram to address separate meetings of party workers in the district as part of the preparations for the proposed Jan Sarokar Diwas rally in Jhajjar on December 9 to mark the third anniversary of the JJP’s foundation day.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Chautala said he had been raising this issue for long and the Government would have to make a decision sooner or later. “Those in power can move forward only with the support of the masses. The laws have been repealed and this is the right opportunity. The announcement for the memorial and the compensation be made so we can win back their confidence,” said Mr. Chautala.

Seeking an early resolution, Mr. Chautala said the earlier the matter was resolved, the better it would be. He added that the prolonged delay to settle the stalemate over the three farm laws had caused loss to the ruling dispensation politically and the nation as well.

Earlier addressing the party workers, Mr. Chautala emphasised that the JJP was constantly working to deliver on the promises made during the elections. He said that 75% reservation for youth in private sectors was a historic move, besides 50% reservation for women in Panchayat elections.

The party’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala visited the rally’s venue two days ago and gave directions to the party’s office-bearers and workers.