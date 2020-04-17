Give ₹35,000 to PM-CARES for bail, says Jharkhand High Court

The Jharkhand High Court has granted bail to a former Member of Parliament and five others on condition of contributing ₹35,000 each to the PM-CARES Fund and downloading the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

Six petitioners — including former BJP MP Som Marandi, Vivekanand Tiwari, Amit Agrawal, Hisabi Rai, Sanchay Bardhan and Anugrah Prasad Sah — were convicted in a case pertaining to their involvement in rail roko agitation in Pakur district in 2012.

The Railway Judicial Magistrate, Sahibganj, had sentenced them for a period of one year.the six persons to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year for the offence under Section 174 (a) of the Railways Act. They were in judicial custody since February.

All the convicts had moved the High Court, seeking quashing of the sentence and the case was pending before the court. The hearing of the case will resume when the court begins to function regularly after the lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The accused, however, sought bail. Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary, said the petitioners would have to deposit ₹35,000 each in the PM-CARES Fund as part of the bail conditions.

“The petitioners shall download the ‘Aarogya Setu App’ immediately after being released from custody and shall abide by the directions of the Central government as well as the State government issued in connection with the containment of COVID-19,” the order said.