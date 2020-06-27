Other States

Girls outperform boys in U.P. school board exams

Students in Prayagraj celebrate after the results of Class X and XII U.P. Board exams were declared on Saturday.

Students in Prayagraj celebrate after the results of Class X and XII U.P. Board exams were declared on Saturday.  

Girls once again outperformed boys in Uttar Pradesh’s school board exams, results for which were declared on Saturday.

While 79.88% boys cleared the Class X board exams, the percentage for girls was much higher at 87.29, according to the U.P. Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad.

In the Intermediate section too, in the Class XII results, girls fared better with a pass percentage of 81.96 compared with 68.88 for boys.

Overall, 83.31% students passed the Class X board exams while 74.63% cleared at the Intermediate level.

Over 52 lakh students appeared in both the exams. In Class X, 23.09 lakh students out of 27.72 lakh students who appeared for the exam were declared pass. For Class XII, 24.84 lakh students appeared while 18.54 lakh cleared the exam, said the State MSP.

Riya Jain of Sri Ram S.M. Inter College of Baghpat topped Class X with 96.67%. In the Intermediate exam, Anurag Malik, also from the same school in Baghpat, topped with 97%.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 11:20:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/girls-outperform-boys-in-up-school-board-exams/article31935639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY