Girls of U.P. school 'forced to strip' by woman principal

A group of girls of a residential school in Muzaffarnagar were allegedly threatened and forced to strip by the principal. An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged incident.

According to a complaint filed by the students' parents, the junior class students of the residential school in this district were on Thursday forced to strip by the principal.

She allegedly threatened the students of dire consequences if they disobeyed her command, district primary education officer Chander Kesh Yadav said. An enquiry has been ordered.

“There was no teacher around. We were called downstairs [from the hostel]. Madam made us take off our clothes, saying she will beat us if we did not. We are kids, what could we do? She would have beaten us if we did not obey her,” one of the students said.

The principal, however, has denied the allegation.

“No one asked them to remove clothes. All this is a conspiracy by the staff because they do not want me to stay here. I had been asked to check whether the staff were performing their duties. I am strict, that is why they hate me,” she said.

Meanwhile, 35 out of the total 65 students of the school left after reports of harassment by the principal surfaced.

Many students have come forward with similar allegation, Mr. Yadav said, adding the matter was being probed.