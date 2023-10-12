Girl thrown before train in U.P. for resisting sexual harassment; loses hand, legs

October 12, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Bareilly

A 17-year-old girl lost one hand and both legs after she was hurled before a train here by a youth for objecting to sexual harassment, police said on October 11. Her condition is critical, doctors say.

The girl suffered multiple fractures in the incident that took place in the CB Ganj area of Bareilly City on Tuesday, police said.

One person was arrested in connection with the matter and three policemen suspended for negligence, the District Magistrate said.

According to the father of the girl, his daughter was returning from her coaching centre on Tuesday around 4.30 p.m., when one Vijay Maurya of their village stopped her and indulged in indecent talk and harassed her.

The father, in his complaint, said Maurya was seen by another youth following his daughter.

On the basis of his complaint, Maurya was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (forcibly restraining someone), 504 (intentional insult), 354 D (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) of the IPC and also Sections of the POCSO Act, police said.

Newly appointed Inspector of the CB Ganj police station, Radheshyam, said Maurya and and his father Krishna Pal were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the girl's father, his daughter, an intermediate student, ran towards Khadau to escape but Maurya pushed her in front of a train, as a result of which, her legs and one hand got amputated.

The girl was found in a bloodied limbless state near the Khadau railway crossing and was rushed to a private hospital where she was operated on.

The father said he had raised the matter of harassment with Maurya's family but nothing came out of it.

It was originally alleged that two people threw the girl before the train, but the FIR names only Maurya, while another person has been named as a witness to the incident.

CM offers assistance

Bareilly District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken cognisance of the matter and pledged an assistance of ₹5 lakh to the girl's family.

Considering the seriousness of her condition, the victim is being shifted to a higher medical facility. The government will bear the entire cost of her treatment, Mr. Kumar said.

Senior administration officials visited the girl in hospital to enquire about her health.

Hospital Director Dr. O.P. Bhaskar said the girl's both legs were amputated below the knee, so was one of her hands. Her condition is worrying, he said.

CB Ganj police station Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Kamboj, sub-inspector Nitesh Kumar Sharma, and beat constable Akashdeep were suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them by Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrabhan.

Superintendent of Police, City, Rahul Bhati has been directed to probe the case, according to a senior official.

The girl's father alleged that he had complained to the police about the matter but they did not even visit their village to investigate it.

