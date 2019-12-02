Girl rescued from child marriage in Odisha

A 13-year-old girl was rescued from a child marriage in Odisha’s Ganjam due to the efforts of her teacher through social media. After getting a request online from the teacher, District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange initiated police action to rescue the child.

The girl, who had been married off to the son of her uncle two months ago, was rescued from her in-law’s home at Mudeskupa village under Baragada police station limits on November 29.

The rescued victim is currently under medical supervision and is being counseled at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The family of the victim is from Surada block in Ganjam district. The girl was staying with her father at Pipli in Puri district and was attending a local school there. Around two months back, she had stopped attending classes. This came to the notice of the teacher, who further received information from friends of the victim that she may have been married off during her trip to her village.

The concerned teacher then started using social media to gather information about the victim. In a tweet regarding the victim, the teacher had tagged the Ganjam Collector. The Collector, in turn, directed the police and Surada Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) to track down and rescue the victim.

The Collector met the Class 8 student at the hospital on Sunday. Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kulange said, “The rescued girl wants to study more. So I have directed the District Welfare Officer (DWO) to admit her in a residential school so that she can continue higher studies”.

The Collector also praised the efforts of her teacher and said both school teachers and Anganwadi workers, who work at the grassroots level, can check child marriages.