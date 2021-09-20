Girl raped in U.P., video shared on social media

Two accused have been arrested, say police

A 17-year-old girl was raped allegedly by two men who recorded a video of the crime and shared it on social media, Uttar Pradesh police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shubham and Ashish, have been arrested.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village under the Bhopa police station, Station House Officer Subhash Babu said. A case of rape had been registered against the accused.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the accused lured her into a garden on the pretext of getting her a guava from a tree and raped her.

The incident came to light after the video of the crime was circulated on social media, police said.

Bid to rape woman

In a separate incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a village under the Kotwali police station area.

The accused, Bobby, tried to rape the woman who was in her field on Sunday. However, she raised an alarm and he fled, they said.