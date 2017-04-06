Girl living with monkeys rescued

An eight-year-old girl found living with a troop of monkeys in the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is now undergoing treatment at a hospital here.
After being spotted by locals in the Motipur range of the sanctuary, a police team managed to rescue her in January, but not before overcoming stiff resistance from the monkeys.
ASP Dinesh Tripathi said it appeared from her behaviour that she had been living with the monkeys in the wild for a long time.
She is unable to communicate and screams when people approach her. Chief Medical Superintendent D.K. Singh said this was hindering proper treatment. Her curious condition came into limelight after visuals went viral on the social media in the past couple of days, police said.
“... Our priority now is to give her proper medical care and look for her parents”, the ASP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor