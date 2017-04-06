Girl living with monkeys rescued

An eight-year-old girl found living with a troop of monkeys in the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is now undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

After being spotted by locals in the Motipur range of the sanctuary, a police team managed to rescue her in January, but not before overcoming stiff resistance from the monkeys.

ASP Dinesh Tripathi said it appeared from her behaviour that she had been living with the monkeys in the wild for a long time.

She is unable to communicate and screams when people approach her. Chief Medical Superintendent D.K. Singh said this was hindering proper treatment. Her curious condition came into limelight after visuals went viral on the social media in the past couple of days, police said.

“... Our priority now is to give her proper medical care and look for her parents”, the ASP said.