Girl goes missing, family alleges kidnapping by a Pakistani national

The case of the Meerut girl who went missing on November 8 reached the Lok Sabha on Thursday, as Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal asked for the government’s intervention in the case. The girl’s father has been repeatedly tweeting that she had been “kidnapped” by a Pakistani national who lured her on social media and that she has been taken to Dubai. According to police sources, on November 8, Shrishti Gupta left her home in the Kankarkhera area of Meerut to teach in a nearby public school but did not return home.

‘Not kidnapping’

“When her father lodged a complaint, her call detail record revealed her last location as the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi,” said Vijendra Pal Rana, Station House Officer, Kankarkhera. “We checked with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office, and found that she had taken a flight to Dubai. Her Facebook and Instagram account details showed that she was in touch with a person called Nadeem. As she is 18 years 4 months old, it is not a case of kidnapping. We lodged a missing [person] complaint,” said Mr. Rana, adding the police did not have much of a role left in the case.

Ms. Gupta’s father Kapil Gupta, who runs a flour mill in Meerut, told The Hindu that his daughter was studying in B.Com in Meerut College. “At the school, she was filling in for her mother Priyanka Gupta, who was recuperating from a fracture. On November 8, at around 3 p.m, we got a call from the school that Shrishti hadn’t reached the school.”

Mr. Gupta said Ms. Shrishti received her passport on November 4. “She told us that it was important these days to have a passport made at an early age.” Her mother described her as a “studious girl” who had been “brainwashed” by a Muslim boy. “We had no clue about her plan. She had dreams of having a big house and car and often told her friends that salaries in Dubai are high. As our financial condition is not too well, she used to say that she would take care of us,” said Mrs. Gupta.

‘Not clear’

Mr. Rana said the chats on social media were mostly about job prospects in Dubai. He said Mr. Nadeem’s nationality was not clear yet but Mr. Agarwal and Mrs. Gupta described him as a Pakistani.

“She has taken ₹3,000 with her, along with her academic documents, Aadhar card, PAN card and a mobile phone that her aunt gifted a few days back,” said Mrs. Gupta. She said her daughter used her phone for “chats” but she could not figure out her plans. Also, she had no clue how she may have secured her visa and who would have paid for her ticket. “Somebody must have arranged it for her,” she said.

Mr. Gupta said his Twitter account is being handled by his son.