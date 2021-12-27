Girl found near dead mother, rescued in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

27 December 2021 22:13 IST

A child in Odisha’s Balangir town, who was found living with the decomposed body of her mother for three days, was rescued by neighbours on Monday.

After losing her husband, the woman had been staying with her five-year-old daughter in a one-room rented house in Sagarpada area of the district headquarter town of Balangir. The woman, who had severed ties with her parents, worked in several houses in the locality for a living while her daughter used to be taken care of by the neighbours.

“Normally, the girl used to play outside the room. The woman had the habit of sleeping for hours as she was not keeping well. So people living in the neighbourhood did not doubt,” said sub-divisional police officer Tofan Bag.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bag said: “The neighbours came to know about the death of the woman when the child told them that worms were coming out of her mother’s body. The woman might have died three days ago.” The girl was sent to a shelter.