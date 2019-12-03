Girl allegedly raped and shot, body burnt in Bihar’s Buxar

In a gruesome incident akin to the Hyderabad veterinary doctor killing, a girl was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped in Kukudha village of Bihar’s Buxar district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Police recovered the charred body of the girl on Tuesday morning from a deserted field under the jurisdiction of Itadhi police station, Buxar Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said.

Buxar is around 100 km from the State capital Patna.

“After being informed by people police recovered the body of a girl who was burnt above her waist”, the DSP said adding it appears she was raped before being murdered. He said the incident may have occurred on Monday night.

The officer said the identity and age of the victim were yet to be ascertained.

Post-mortem report

“Wether the girl is a minor or major will be clear once the post-mortem report comes,” he added.

Itadhi police station officers said that the girl was allegedly raped and shot dead by the perpetrators before being burnt with the intention to destroy the evidence.

The victim was shot in head, they said adding police have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot in the morning but none of them could identify the girl as she was badly burnt above waist, police sources said.

Efforts to contact District Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma turned futile as he did not take calls.

The Bihar incident has come close on heels of the chilling incident in Hyderabad where a young veterinarian was burnt to death after gang-rape by four men on November 27.