Girl abducted, raped in Ballia

Ballia (UP):

01 September 2021 11:36 IST

‘The girl was abducted on August 25 by a man identified as Sultan’

A man allegedly abducted and raped a 17-year-old girl in a village here, police said on September 1.

A man identified as Sultan allegedly abducted the girl on August 25, SHO, Sukhpura, Gagan Raj Singh said.

According to the girl, Mr. Sultan allegedly raped her and freed her on August 30 after which she reached home. The victim's father had earlier lodged an FIR alleging that his daughter was abducted. Rape charges were included later.

The accused was arrested by the police on August 21 and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.