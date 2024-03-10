ADVERTISEMENT

Girl, 6, raped by underage boys in Uttar Pradesh village

March 10, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Ballia (UP)

The minor accused have not been held yet.

PTI

Illustration: Sreejith R. Kumar

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in a village in Ballia under the Dubahar Police Station area of the district, police on Sunday said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said, "The incident according to family members occurred on March 7. An FIR regarding the incident has been lodged on the complaint given by the father of the girl. Both the accused in the case are minors." On Saturday, police booked both boys under IPC section 376 D (gang rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"Investigation into the matter is underway. The minor accused have not been held yet," said the officer.

