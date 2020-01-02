Giriraj Singh stokes controversy again; says ‘most of missionary school students eat beef abroad’

Union Minister and BJP MP from Begusarai in Bihar Giriraj Singh on Thursday stoked fresh controversy with his statement that “most of the missionary school students qualify IIT, become engineers but eat beef in foreign countries”.

The Opposition parties have slammed Mr. Singh for his “uncalled for statement”.

While addressing a gathering in Begusarai on Thursday Mr. Singh said “the students who go to missionary schools, though qualify IIT and become engineers but, when they go abroad most of them start eating beef because they do not know about our ‘sanskar’ and ‘sanskriti’ (traditional values and culture)”.

“I would say a ‘sloka’ (hymn) of Bhagavad Gita must be taught in every school”, added the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.

Mr. Singh has always been hitting headlines with his controversial statements.

On New Year he tweeted in Hindi, “our new year begins with ‘pratipada’ (the first date of a month as per Hindu calendar). We derive our identity from ‘sanatana’, from Lord Shri Ram. ‘Bharatvarshis’ — what relationship do we share with each other? It is Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram. Best wishes for the administrative new year”.

In September last year, Mr. Singh, in a bid to boost India’s milk production, had said that “Centre using technology superior to IVF will inject cows to produce milk and solve issues related to cows unable to give milk using embryo-transplant, and this would accelerate India’s way to the global milk market”.

However, Mr. Singh latest statement stirred controversy as Opposition party leaders in Bihar slammed him for such “uncalled for statements”.

“Mr Singh is known for giving such controversial statements to remain in news…I urge media people not to give him space for such uncalled for statements and he will stop opening his mouth,” RJD leader and party MLA Bhai Virendra said.

Similarly, senior State Congress leader party Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh said, “I wonder how such a senior leader like Giriraj Singh says such things?...it is a ridiculous statement”. The RLSP spokesman Anand Madhav too condemned Mr. Singh for such “unnecessary statement”.