Giriraj fires fresh salvo at Nitish govt., JD(U) hits back

A “Twitter war” erupted between Union Minister Giriraj Singh and the ruling JD(U) on Sunday, as the firebrand BJP leader continued with his barbs at the Bihar government.

Mr. Singh, who has been repeatedly criticising the Bihar government for its “inept” handling of waterlogging in several parts of Patna following heavy rainfall, sought the forgiveness of ‘Sanatani’ (devout) Hindus for the adverse impact of the “man-made” disaster on Durga Puja festivities.

‘Seek apology’

“The Durga Puja festivities have commenced from today. On behalf of the NDA, I seek an apology from the ‘Sanatanis’ living in those areas where puja, pandal and mela could not be organised because of floods,” he tweeted.

JD(U) spokesman Sanjay Singh shot back with a flurry of tweets, saying Mr. Giriraj should apologise to the people of Bihar for having done “nothing” for them in the capacity of a Union Minister. “You are known for nothing except stoking controversies by your utterances.”

In another tweet, the JD(U) spokesman said, “Mr. Giriraj, as the Union Minister for animal husbandry, your concern for animals must be greater than for humans... At least you should have cared for the well-being of animals. When will you realise what are your responsibilities?”

Sanjay Jha, JD(U) national general secretary and the State Minister for water resources department, came out with his riposte without mentioning by name Mr. Giriraj, whose frequent attacks on the Nitish Kumar government has left the party fuming.

Sharing a quote by Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood — “When you are young, you are reckless, then you get conservative, then you get reckless again” — on his Twitter handle, Mr. Jha added, “Don’t know why, but some senior leaders’ remarks on Bihar floods compel me to trace merit in the above quote! Please cooperate, don’t cause cacophony.”