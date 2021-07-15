Gira Sarabhai, co-founder of NID, passes away at 98

Along with her brother Gautam Sarabhai, she laid the foundation for design education in the country.

Gira Sarabhai, co-founder of the renowned National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad and pioneer of design education in India, passed away in Ahmedabad on Thursday. She played a crucial role in setting up several other institutions and contributed immensely in the field of art and architecture.

She and brother Gautam Sarabhai were founders of the NID and also prepared its academic curricula that laid the foundation for design education in the country.

Besides NID, another notable institute both Gira and Gautam set up is Calico Museum, one of India’s most famous private museums. The Calico was one of the textiles mills run by her father Ambalal Sarabhai along with a range of other businesses in Gujarat.

The Calico Museum was inspired by Dr Ananda Coomaraswamy, who had suggested to Gautam Sarabhai, who was chairman of the mill in 1946, of founding of a Textile Museum in the city since Ahmedabad, as a major textiles hub, was known as a Manchester of East. The museum was set up in 1949 and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had inaugurated it.

Gira Sarabhai’s another brother Vikram Sarabhai, and their family, contributed to the setting up of other leading institutions in Ahmedabad including Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), BM Institute of Mental Health, and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) and several other educational institutes of Gujarat University.

Born into Sarabhai family as the eighth child of Ambalal and Saraladevi Sarabhai, she had no formal education as she was home schooled before she moved to the U.S.A where she trained with Frank Lloyd Wright, a noted architect and designer at his famous Taliesin West Studio in Arizona.