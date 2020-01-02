Giant fishing lure from metal waste: ITI students in Odisha’s Berhampur aim for Guinness record

A giant 6.9 metre-long fishing lure (bait) built from metal waste by students of the Odisha government-managed Berhampur Industrial Training Institute (ITI) is all set to find mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, Principal of this ITI, on Wednesday applied to the Guinness records authorities for verification and recognition of the record-breaking feat. The current world record for largest fishing lure is in the name of Ethan Sparks of Texas, U.S.A, with the dimensions of 4.74 metres length, 67.97 cm width and a hook measuring 48.77 cm at its bottom.

The fishing lure sculpture created by the young students of the Berhampur ITI is 6.9 metres in length, 91 cm in width, and having a 101.6 cm hook at its bottom. “Metal waste from a demolished hostel building of the institute was used as raw material by students of the welder, painter and fitter trades. They designed it manually without help of computer aided designing,” Mr. Panigrahy said.

More than 100 students took 40 days to construct this huge metal fishing lure from waste in 40 days. It was completed on December 31, 2019 and is part of the “art from waste” museums of the ITI here, which are being developed to make the campus a tourist spot. The outdoor museum on the campus already includes a giant 70-ft.-high guitar that has entered the Asia Book of Records, and a 32-ft.-high giraffe mentioned in the Limca Book of Records.