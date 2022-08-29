Ghulam Nabi Azad wanted to launch a party for 2 years, waited for final signal: J&K PCC chief

JKPCC President Vikar Rasool said Ghulam Nabi Azad was waiting for a signal from the ‘high-command’ to launch a new party

Peerzada Ashiq SRINAGAR
August 29, 2022 23:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

New JKPCC President Vikar Rasool during party workers meeting in Srinagar on 20 August. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching a scathing attack on his former colleague, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool on August 29 said Ghulam Nabi Azad was waiting for a signal from the “high-command” to launch a new party.

“I have been close to Azad sahib. Even he suggested my name for the post of J&K president. This process of launching a party was going on for two years. I always suggested against it. However, he was waiting for a signal from the high-command, the same people who shed tears for him,” Mr. Rasool said, in an oblique reference to the BJP.

Also Read
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress saying Rahul Gandhi destroyed party’s consultative mechanism

He said Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed launching of parties in the past too. “So what if he launches a new party. We see this as another party like BJP or Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference,” Mr. Rasool said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari was now calling Mr. Azad the ‘B’ team of the BJP. “They are only ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams. God knows which one is ‘C’ team. People of J&K can doubt any party for joining the BJP but not the Congress,” he said.

Also Read
Ghulam Nabi Azad-led group is 'A-Team' of BJP, says Ghulam Ahmad Mir

He said the party knew the worth of those leaders leaving the Congress to join Mr. Azad. “Let them face people,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that in his political career he had never seen such “immoral politics from anyone”. “Azad’s resignation after 50 years of affiliation with the party is disheartening,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
politics
Jammu
Srinagar
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app