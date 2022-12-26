Ghulam Nabi Azad questions govt.’s iron-hand policy in J&K; warns of ‘further alienation’

December 26, 2022 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on December 26 questioned the iron-hand policy adopted by the government in J&K, and warned “of further alienation” in the Union Territory (UT).

Mr. Azad, who visited south Kashmir’s Anantnag, said they had to fight militancy but not act in a way that produced more militants, which would cause further alienation. He added that Kashmir was witnessing rampant arrests and there had to be a separate policy for militants and the common man, to ensure that the latter’s dignity was safeguarded.

Mr. Azad took potshots at the anti-militancy approach adopted in the Kashmir Valley. “A militant is one who has crossed the border or someone who was found conspiring against the country. One cannot punish someone for what he said or done 30-40 years ago. Killing a person should be the last resort. But do not go after a person who spoke loudly or met someone. Such people should be made to understand. Don’t people commit mistakes in the country but do we kill them,” asked Mr. Azad.

He said J&K had witnessed the “highest number of surrenders“ during his tenure. “I don’t see surrenders taking place anymore,” he added.

Backing the protesting Pandit employees, Mr. Azad said, ”Targeted killings have infused fear in the Pandit employees and affected their kids’ education. To save lives, they should be temporarily transferred to Jammu.”

He said around 3,000 Pandit employees were recruited during his tenure and the recent attacks had reversed the gains made. “Such attacks have a two-fold impact, one they (Pandits) have left the place and two, no new employee is being recruited,” Mr. Azad said.

