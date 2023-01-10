Ghost of anti-Sikh riots may haunt Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

January 10, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - CHANDIGARH

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters Punjab on Tuesday, the ghost of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Operation Blue Star — the Army operation that cleared the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar of militants — may come back to haunt the party. Over the years, political parties and Sikh radical outfits in the State have accused the Congress of adopting a “divisive and destructive agenda”.

The yatra will enter the State from Haryana on Tuesday and head towards Fatehgarh Sahib. The next day, Mr. Gandhi will pay obeisance at the gurdwara and address a public gathering. The march will then pass through several districts of the State before entering Jammu through the Pathankot border on January 19.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the radical Sikh outfit, Dal Khalsa, targeted the Congress over the yatra.

PR exercise: BJP

“The march is a PR exercise to keep Mr. Gandhi busy. Hate, anti-India sentiment and political frustration are the hallmarks of the yatra. The Congress over the years has feted those responsible for the anti-Sikh riots as it believes in rubbing salt into the wounds of the Sikhs,” BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

In contrast, he said, the BJP has honoured the Sikh community by setting up a Special Investigation Team to probe the riots cases, taking the initiative to start the Kartarpur corridor connecting Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and observing the Veer Bal Diwas, which commemorates the martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

Mr. Shergill said instead of reviving the Congress’s fortunes in Punjab, the yatra would increase the pace of its downfall.

‘No moral right’

Though the Congress has a democratic right to take out the march, it has no moral right to do so, former Minister and senior SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema said. “On the one hand the Congress is talking about uniting the country, but on the other, it has not yet admitted to its role in the anti-Sikh riots or even disassociated itself from the accused. Therefore, questions on the Congress’s moral position are bound to be raised,” he said.

It is ironic that Mr. Gandhi is on a nationwide tour to unite India while his party governed the country for half a century with a “divisive and destructive agenda”, Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said. “It was the Congress that sowed the seeds of the politics of division and hatred, targeted religious and ethnic minorities, and pitted minorities against the majority. For 15 years, 1980 to 1995, Punjab faced terrorism and repression unleashed by the security establishment under he Congress rule,” he said.